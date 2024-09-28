“I think what’s most special is earning the Queen’s Guide as well as Lara. We both worked together and she’s been a big help to me.”

In fact, they’ve worked together the whole way through, starting as guides at Stratford Girl Guides in 2017.

“We’ve been through it all together.”

Earning the award has taken Lara and Charlotte three years, Charlotte said.

“There’s a comprehensive list of things you must do and each interest certificate has its own criteria to complete. It was a lot of hard work but I’m so happy it’s done.”

The most challenging part of the process was completing the special activity, she said.

“We had to select something that would put us out of our comfort zone. I went sailing in Auckland last year in the Ti Kapa Moana programme. It was a cool experience and I’m so glad I did it. I spent three days yakking and then learning how to sail during the other days.”

Lara, a year 13 at Stratford High School, also travelled for her special activity, spending a week in the Cook Islands for the Student Leaders Academy.

“It was incredible and the greatest experience ever. It was a bit hard being away from home but I was so glad I did it. The thing about the special activities is it helps you make the most of an experience and gives you that self-confidence in realising what you’re capable of.”

Lara has been busy, clocking up 385 hours of community service since 2022.

“I’ve volunteered in the Stratford District Youth Council, helped out the Stratford Daffodil Day committee by selling daffodils, I attended last year’s A&P Show with the school’s Students Against Drunk Drivers group, I helped with the Foodbank drive and I also took part in Relay for Life.”

On top of this, Lara and Charlotte both volunteered at the Stratford Girl Guides unit, the Oxfam Trailwalker and The Scratching Post.

“We both really enjoyed that. For the Oxfam Trailwalker, we sat at the end and announced who was coming through. Helping out at The Scratching Post was really fun too.”

Charlotte said she’s unsure of how many hours she had done but has enjoyed the community service.

“I just enjoy helping people.”

Both rangers agree the best part about being in Girlguiding is the people you meet.

“The people you meet and the friends you make are really special,” Lara said.

“I’m very proud of what I achieved and I’m thankful for the people who helped me along the way.”

Rangers Leader Suzanne Rook said both Lara and Charlotte could be proud of their accomplishments.

“They’ve grown so much in Girlguides, both as people but also in maturity. They blow me away and I’m so proud of them, they work so hard.”

Last week, the two girls were back at their old stomping ground - the Stratford guiding unit - for a formal unveiling of the honours board on the wall, where their two names have now joined a small and illustrious list of all the Stratford guides who have achieved the award.

