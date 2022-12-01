It's essential people keep an eye out for meningococcal symptoms after two cases in the Taranaki region. Photo / NZME

It's essential people keep an eye out for meningococcal symptoms after two cases in the Taranaki region. Photo / NZME

Two cases of meningococcal disease have been identified in Taranaki, serving as an important reminder for people to be aware of the disease and its symptoms, says a Taranaki doctor.

Dr Neil de Wet, Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service medical officer of health for Taranaki, says both cases were in young children, but don’t appear to be directly linked to each other in any way. The two cases are the only ones reported in the Taranaki region this year.

“Both cases were under five years old and thankfully were identified early. This means they received fast, effective treatment and made rapid recoveries. Household contacts of each of the cases were also offered advice and preventative treatment.”

Identifying the disease early is important, he says, and people should make sure they are aware of what symptoms to look out for.

“Symptoms and signs do vary, but in children and adults can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle and joint pain, vomiting, a dislike of bright light, drowsiness, and convulsions. There may also be a rash consisting of reddish-purple pin-prick spots or bruises. Symptoms in babies can be more subtle and in addition to the above, may include floppiness, refusing feeds, pale skin and high-pitched crying.”

People of any age can contract meningococcal disease, but it’s more common in children under 5, teenagers, and young adults. If you suspect meningococcal disease it is vital you seek urgent medical attention, Dr de Wet says, because prompt treatment with antibiotics can prevent permanent disability and death.

People can call 111, their GP surgery, go to a hospital or call Healthline on 0800 611 116. The free Healthline service is available 24 hours a day. If you have seen a doctor but are still concerned, you shouldn’t hesitate to call your GP again or seek further medical advice.



