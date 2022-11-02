Matt Chisholm is bringing his Time Out Tour to Hāwera. Photo/ Supplied

TV presenter turned sheep and beef farmer Matt Chisholm is heading to Hāwera.

Matt is bringing his Time Out Tour to south Taranaki in his role as ambassador for the Rural Support Trust.

Brought up in Otago, Matt left TVNZ in 2019 to go farming on a 29-hectare block at Chatto Creek, near Alexandra in Central Otago. However, he still hosts the reality show Celebrity Treasure Island and does other television work.

"It's been beautiful returning to my rural roots. I've started a Southdown sheep stud and I'm going to breed some Speckle Park cattle. Life's busy with my TV work and a young family, but I want to be able to give back where I can."

Matt signed on as the trust's inaugural ambassador earlier this year and has been on a nationwide tour talking about mental wellness and resilience.

Through the tour, he has been talking about his personal experiences and how he found a way through them.

Key to getting Matt into the role has been Taranaki Rural Support Trust chairman and long-time family friend Mike Green.

"Matt told his story in public for the first time at an event the trust hosted in New Plymouth in 2020, shortly after the screening of his documentary, Man Enough."

He says Matt's role as an ambassador is about remaining mentally resilient through tough times.

"We've partnered with him because he has an important message to share with rural people, to give hope that there is a way through whatever difficulties individuals and families may be facing."

Mike says the trust has received positive feedback from those who have attended the Time Out Tour events across the country.

"We are seeing evidence that Matt's tour is helping. After each event, people are reaching out to the Rural Support Trust and other like-minded organisations for support. As Matt tours other parts of the country, we hope more people are inspired and feel confident about reaching out for help."

He says the tour is about giving people in rural communities the confidence to talk to each other about what they're going through.

"We want to remind people that they're not alone. When things get tough, we can lose sight of those around us who can relate to our own struggles and help us find a way forward."

Matt says he likes the good work the Rural Support Trust does – largely behind the scenes.

"I want people to understand how the trust can help them in their communities, so more people can access their services when they need it most. Instead of having a conversation with yourself, go and talk to someone. Take that first step and life will change. Life can be infinitely greater than what it is now. Often the best of times come after the worst of times."

He says his heart is in rural New Zealand.

"I'm passionate about the country, about farmers and about mental health. So, this role is a perfect fit for me."

The Details:

What: Matt Chisholm's Time Out Tour.

When: Thursday November 10, doors open 6.30pm.

Where: TSB Hub, Camberwell Rd, Hāwera.

Register: click here