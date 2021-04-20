Turning 21 in the year 2021: Expectations versus reality

Photo / 123rf.com

I've been looking forward to turning 21 for as long as I can remember.

For me 21 is the biggest milestone birthday that can be celebrated. I mean who hasn't thought 'wow life is going to be so cool when I'm 21'.

Turning 21 is that big step from teenager to adulthood. Last year's birthday felt like a nothing year so I've been excited to turn 21.

I was too old to be classed as a teenager and too young to be classed as an adult. What added to the feeling of nothingness was the fact my birthday was in the middle of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown. Celebrations with friends at a bar or two were dialled down to dialling in, Zoom style, for virtual catch-ups.

Turning 21 as an important milestone is a concept that predates not only myself, but even European settlement in Aotearoa. In fact, its first recorded significance is back in the days of knights and castles. Back then, 21 was the magic age that a boy could formally become a knight - worthy of a party I am sure.

Since those days much has changed and while those knights probably just hoped to live to their next birthday, perhaps they also dreamed of owning their own castle one day - just like my generation now dreams of home ownership. I can't speak for those knights, but certainly, for my friends and I, home ownership seems as unlikely as us actually riding a horse into battle.

If I look at statistics, even just a few years back to when my parents were hitting their teen years, more young people owned homes than they do today. According to Statistics NZ, in 1986 52 per cent of 20-24-year-olds lived in an owner-occupied dwelling which dropped to 44.4 per cent in 2018.

Buying a first home in this day and age seems impossible with the climbing rate of house prices. Before anyone assumes anything, no I'm not wasting my money on avocado on toast. However, as a Harry Potter fanatic, if there is butterbeer to be brought I can't say my bank account doesn't suffer the consequences.

Being 21 means having fun and I don't think I should have to compromise all my fun for the sake of my future, so keep the butterbeers coming (maybe not so frequently so I can save more).

My ambition is to own my own home at 21. While the statistics show a decline in home ownership at this age I believe I can be one of the 21-year-olds that owns their own home.

For now I'm going to keep saving and planning to ensure my dream becomes a reality.