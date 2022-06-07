Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa is focused on supporting activities that get young people active throughout Taranaki. Photo/ Supplied

Children and young people in the Stratford district are keeping fit and healthy thanks to the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa programme.

Sport Taranaki's Janet Fleming, who handles applications for central and south Taranaki, says in the recent funding round which ran in January, $23,751.24 was given to five projects and programmes that deliver play, active recreation and sports experiences.

"The aim of the programme is to deliver activities for children and young people. This fund has a particular focus on groups who are less active, including girls and young women, disabled people and those living in higher deprivation communities."

She says Sport Taranaki partnered with Sport New Zealand to manage and deliver the fund.

"Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa is an activation fund that is intended to help cover the costs that are directly associated with the delivery of activities. These costs might also address any barriers that prevent participants from accessing the activity."

This could include venue or equipment hire, transport costs, support or volunteers and activity staff, equipment, officials and costs of developing and promoting the activity, she says.

"It's a very beneficial programme that helps our tamariki and rangatahi get active."

One of the recipients of the funding was Stratford High School's Teen Parent Unit.

"They received $5973.67 for their Waewae kai pakiaka to offer the teen parents the opportunity to engage in different physical activities for the improvement of their physical activity levels."

She says the next round of funding is expected to start around July or August.

"Once the details are finalised, information will be posted on our website and various social media channels."

Other recipients include:

Midhirst Primary School: $7500 for road and bike safety. Pembroke Primary School: $1957.57 for equipment for play opportunities. Stratford Golf Club: $4800 for the junior golf programme. Tutaki Youth Inc: $3518 for the Tutaki Strong Cubs Schools.

■ To get involved, people can contact Janet via email janet.fleming@sporttaranaki.org.nz for central and south Taranaki applications. Terry Long can be contacted for north Taranaki applications via email kerry.long@sporttaranaki.org.nz.