TSB's Festival of Lights is going on tour this summer. Photo/ Supplied

The TSB Festival of Lights is going on tour this year.

This summer there will be events in Inglewood on January 8 and Waitara on January 15. The Inglewood Twilight Picnic will feature live music and entertainment before the sun goes down while Illuminate Waitara is a night-time pop-up event featuring entertainment and light installations exclusive to Waitara.

The festival will illuminate New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park, with 13 new light installations, events for kids, adults and seniors, plus an entertainment line-up to suit a wide range of interests.

The entertainment line-up for the festival, December 17, 2022 to January 22, 2023, features a mix of local bands and singer-songwriters, popular national acts, and international artists, including the return of Los Angeles-based DJs Fleetmac Wood.

At Festival Kids, tamariki can get creative at Resene’s Art for the Park on December 27, be serenaded at Anika Moa’s Songs for Bubbas on January 5 or enjoy Toy Box Picnic on January 21.

Summer Seniors is back with Songs in the Sun on January 5 to sing along to and an Intergenerational Amazing Race on January 18 to enjoy with grandchildren.

The New Year will be welcomed with a night of entertainment on New Year’s Eve, Light Up the Night on December 31 with kids’ activities from 6pm, and entertainment on The Hatchery Lawn from 7pm and from 8pm on the Fred Parker. Other special events include Glow Up Party on January 13 and Glow Yoga with Sonic Tonic Party on January 12.

New Plymouth District Council event lead Lisa Ekdahl says the festival has made a great name for itself by showing new light installations each year, instead of rolling out the same year after year.

“There’s more magic in that, but the festival also offers a range of great activities and entertainment in a fun and safe environment.”

It’s also an opportunity for a range of artists to showcase their talents.

“What’s really great is that more than half the performers are local bands and singers.”

Entry to all events is free.

A list of all performances, activities and details on light installations is on the website festivaloflights.nz.