Octopoda, designed by Amigo & Amigo, of Australia, is one of the new light features in this year's TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up.

New festival pop-up displays are arriving in Taranaki, just in time to light up the region during Matariki weekend.

The New Plymouth District Council TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up features nine new installations that have never been seen before in New Plymouth.

One of the new additions, Octopoda, was meant to feature in the 2020-21 festival, but was delayed in Taiwan.

The interactive installation, designed by Amigo & Amigo, of Australia, features eight tentacle drums the audience can use to create unique light displays.

New Plymouth District Council events lead Lisa Ekdahl said the light installations would be set up in several places, from Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway in New Plymouth’s city centre.

“The TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up has fast become a local events calendar favourite. The best part is it’s free and, regardless of interests, we’ve got something sure to light up everyone’s winter.”

She said the team had worked hard to create a stellar entertainment line-up, including country, blues, kapa haka, fire poi and electronica performances.

Included in the entertainment line-up are Dillastrate, known for theirs bilingual hit Party In My Head (Tāwara Ana) and Waiata Anthems releases Ko Tātou Te Ahi and Taku Aroha.

Steffany Beck and Miranda Easten will also perform as part of their national Saddle Up Sisters tour. Home-grown talents Bush Buds are also in the line-up, coming back to the West Coast for the first time since recording their debut EP Organic.

As well as New Zealand artists, Checkerboard Lounge are crossing the ditch to bring their brand of blues, soul and roots music to New Plymouth.

The audience also has the chance to get involved, with the interactive Stop Go hip-hop performance.

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki general manager destination Brylee Flutey said the pop-up had both economic and cultural significance.

“We are proud to support the TSB Festival of the Lights Winter Pop-Up again this year through our administration of New Plymouth Major Events Fund. At a time that is traditionally quieter for visitors, this event presents a compelling reason to visit and experience our region like no other, generating vibrancy, fun, connection and an opportunity for locals and visitors to engage with Puanga/Matariki and build their understanding around this culturally significant time.”

New Plymouth’s Ariki St will be closed during the festival. Centre City will have two hours of free parking between 5pm and 10.30pm each night of the festival, with entrance via St Aubyn St.

The Details:

What: New Plymouth District Council TSB Festival of Lights Winter Pop-Up

When: June 27-30

Where: Huatoki Plaza to the Coastal Walkway, New Plymouth city centre