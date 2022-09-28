Light feature Evanescent - Designed by 'Atelier Sisu' from Sydney. Photo/ Supplied

The TSB Festival of Lights is back after a two-year hiatus and has plans to hit the road.

The New Plymouth District Council festival, taking place at Pukekura Park, had been postponed for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions and this year features 13 new installations.

The new installations, featuring Evanescent designed by Atelier Sisu from Sydney, will connect a three-kilometre light route within Pukekura Park.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Kelvin Wright says the team are thrilled the TSB Festival of Lights is back.

"The festival will significantly add to our region's vibrancy and encourage domestic travel and visitation."

The award-winning festival, which received awards at this year's New Zealand Event Association Awards, will run from Saturday, December 17 until January 22, 2023.

The festival will also be taken on the road with new tour events taking place in Waitara and Inglewood.

New Plymouth District Council group manager – community and customer services Teresa Turner says the festival is almost finalised and organisers were keen to give festival lovers a glimpse of what to expect as people plan their summer holidays.

"Even if you have been many times before, we are always looking to evolve the festival, as we did earlier this year with the Winter Pop-Up event in the CBD, attracting around 15,000 people over four days."

She says the festival will feature something for everyone.

"We will have Festival Kids for families to get involved to Summer Seniors, Light Bites and Refreshments, and amazing entertainment."

Chief executive of TSB Donna Cooper says the TSB Festival of Lights is a world-class event that brings the local community together and attracts people from across Aotearoa.

"That's why as a bank that exists to give back to our community, TSB is incredibly proud to get behind it for the 19th running."

For more information and to keep up to date with information visit festivaloflights.nz or the social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.