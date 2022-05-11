Manawa Energy is supporting native planting and restoration projects in each of the regions where it operates hydroelectric power stations. Photo/ Supplied

The Mangorei, Motukawa and Pātea power schemes have received a makeover this week, with owner-operator Trustpower changing its name to Manawa Energy.

To mark the launch, Manawa Energy has announced it will support native planting and restoration projects in each of the regions where it operates hydroelectric power stations.

"Manawa Energy owns and operates the most geographically dispersed set of energy assets of any generator in New Zealand," says general manager of generation Stephen Fraser.

"We're proud to be a part of communities throughout the country - it's our point of difference and one of our greatest strengths. In Taranaki we are supporting Ngāti Tawhirikura who are reconstructing the native ecological corridor along both sides of the Waiwhakaiho River to encourage the return of mahinga kai [traditional food] species."

Stephen says last summer was a dry one in Taranaki and the kaimahi (workers) were forced to lug large water containers around the planting sites to keep the plants alive.

"This year we are funding a quad bike mounted watering unit which will free up the kaimahi for other planting and maintenance work along the corridor."

The name change follows the sale of the company's mass-market retail business along with the Trustpower brand, which took place on May 1.

With the sale complete, Manawa Energy becomes one of Aotearoa New Zealand's largest electricity generators and renewables developers, responsible for around five per cent of the country's renewable electricity generation.

Stephen says Manawa Energy is focused on delivering the increase in the new renewable generation that is needed for the country to meet its climate change commitments through electrification while continuing to be invested in the success of communities around New Zealand.

The Mangorei Power Scheme has been a part of the Taranaki community since 1931.