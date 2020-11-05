Trolls, both mythological and internet based, feature in this play

Ralph plays the part of Otto in the show. Photo / Tabitha Arthur Photography

The title of Trick of the Light Theatre's latest play, Tröll, could refer to a troll of either the mythical or real variety, say the show's creators Ralph McCubbin Howell and Hannah Smith.

The show, aimed at older children, features a ancient malevolent troll living in a wall, but also references the type of troll to be found nowadays living on the fringes of the internet, typing abusive or inflammatory messages online.

The one-man show, written and performed by Ralph, and designed by Hannah, plays at the Theatre Royal, TSB Showplace, tomorrow at 2pm as part of RESET 2020.

Being a one-man show means it is quite intimate on the stage, says Ralph, but it has come a long way since it was first performed.

"Originally we put it on in our flat in Wellington, the audience of 10 sat on the staircase as I performed and we had to hope no unexpected visitors came to the door as I was pretty much right in front of it."

Since then, he and Hannah have tweaked the show and taken it on tour both in New Zealand and overseas. It has played at the Edinburgh Fringe as well as in Australia and has been well received by audiences every time.

Being on a stage anywhere right now is a privilege and luxury, says Hannah.

"We are really aware just how lucky we are, to be doing what we are doing, to be travelling with a show, putting it on in theatres, when pretty much the rest of the world is stuck inside. We are so fortunate and we really appreciate the opportunity, and the fact people are willing to come and be in the audience and, hopefully, enjoy the show."

The show itself is aimed at older children, says Ralph.

"There's not really lots out there that aims at that age group, so we were keen to put something on they would enjoy, and which would give them a glimpse of theatre, the magic that happens in live performances."

The topic, says Hannah, is relevant to today's teens and tweens.

"The internet really can be a dark place, and also the sense of isolation, of feeling a little bit alone in the world, that is something a lot of older children are experiencing. You have to learn how to get through it, and how to cope with all the changes around you. You have to learn to navigate through the world yourself, so hopefully this play shows them others experience the same things."

Hannah and Ralph describe the show as being "low Wi-Fi" and say it is about challenging themselves to tell a story with just a few props, and the things around them, says Hannah.

"So a phone becomes a torch, a laptop can be a building."

A trip to Iceland a few years ago is part of the inspiration behind the story, says Ralph.

"We were really struck by the way the mythology of the country actually came into people's lives."

At the same time, says Ralph, they were thinking about the internet and how it came into their lives growing up and how they adapted to it.

"Parents didn't know what things were, people were exploring and finding out how to use it on their own."

"It's a bit of a wild west, in a way," Hannah says that wild, unexplored concept grew and became a part of the story they wanted to tell.

Hannah and Ralph say they think young people, and their parents, will all find something to relate to in the play, which combines storytelling, projection and puppetry.

In it, Ralph McCubbin Howell plays 12-year-old Otto — who is 13 online and getting away with it.

He lives in an old wooden house with his mum, dad and sister, a chain-smoking Icelandic granny, and an ancient malevolent troll who's started living in the wall.

What happens to Otto, the granny and the troll is something the audience can find out tomorrow, says Hannah.

"I think everyone will enjoy it, so come along and watch."

Tickets are available from Ticketek.