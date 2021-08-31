Trimble walkway: New walkway connects southern and eastern parts of Inglewood

The Trimble Walkway runs between Trimble Park opposite the Inglewood Pool and the Joe Gibbs Scenic Reserve. Photo / Supplied

The Trimble Walkway runs between Trimble Park opposite the Inglewood Pool and the Joe Gibbs Scenic Reserve. Photo / Supplied

Residents are loving the recently finished New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) walkway connecting southern and eastern Inglewood.

The Trimble Walkway runs between Trimble Park opposite the Inglewood Pool and the Joe Gibbs Scenic Reserve.

NPDC councillor Marie Pearce says the walkway cost about $190,000 to build and opens as a $10.6 million project to improve the town's drinking water enters its final year of work.

"The new Trimble Walkway is a safe, shared walking and cycle path through wonderful green spaces, where we can all connect with the great outdoors. The new walk is a real asset for Inglewood and I've had people singing its praises to me already. If you haven't already walked this wonderful new walkway, put it on your list of things to do."

A public planting day will be held in the coming weeks to add the finishing touches, followed by an official opening once the alert levels have gone done.

Marie says the public planting day will beautify the area.

"People are invited to grab their gloves and come on down. Council are supplying the plants and the plans."

She says it will be a great community event.

"It gives the community a sense of ownership of the lovely walkway. Events like these are the glue which holds the community together."

She says an official open day will be held after the planting day.

"Unfortunately Covid-19 has put a delay on these plans. People will be able to visit council's website for up to date information."

As part of NPDC's latest 10-year budget, worth about $3 billion, $38m will be invested towards Greening Our Place which includes extending the network of tracks and trails around the district.

Robert Trimble was the first chairman of the Inglewood Town Board and the Taranaki County Council, serving as a Member of Parliament from 1879 to 1887 and later as a judge at the Native Land Court.

Joe Gibbs was mayor of Inglewood from 1931 to 1938. The terraces at Jubilee Park, the railway lawns and plantings, and the river-stone retaining wall at Trimble Park were projects achieved during his mayoral tenure.