Cat Levine and her father Phil Aish. Photo/ Supplied

Twenty tractors are going off-farm and on-road to support children's wellbeing.

Mental wellbeing educator Cat Levine and the tractors will visit different towns from New Plymouth to Napier this month to support children's mental health and raise funds in the Feelings for Life tractor trek.

Kat says with the country in the red traffic light setting, instead of going into schools to deliver a presentation, the tractors will park up outside of the schools.

"I usually give a talk and then the kids can get an up-close look of the tractors. We've had to change our plan so now we will park outside the school, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while the children can view the tractors from a distance."

The tractors are an important part of the tour, she says.

"I grew up on a farm so it relates to what I talk about, but also kids love tractors and are always happy to get to look at them up close."

The tractors leave New Plymouth on February 14 and return on February 26.

The funds raised will help Cat create resources, videos, and worksheets for people to access regarding children's mental health.

"I have some resources already available but I want to create more that teachers can complete with their pupils. They're child-friendly and engaging. Having to cancel the school presentations is sad, but also it has given me the time to create more resources which can be reached by wider audiences to help more people."

Having these resources available helps children learn about mental health and different emotions.

"It's crucial they learn about these things and how to express their emotions in a positive way."

Cat has set up a Givealittle page to raise funds.

"Every little bit helps to fund making these resources."

■ To donate, visit givealittle.co.nz/cause/tractor-trek-ffl.