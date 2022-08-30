Eltham Primary School pupils (from left) Jorjah Nikora, 13, and Keisha Tuki, Francilla McMinn and Charlotte Andrews-Brotherton, all 12, Johanna Somers, 13, and Sade Rupapaera, 12, enjoyed going down the water slide. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford primary school pupils and high school students navigated their way through mud, cargo nets and other obstacles for an annual event.

On Wednesday, Stratford High School hosted the fourth annual Tough Guy Tough Girl challenge, inviting primary schools from around the district to take part.

Stratford High School sports co-ordinator Philippa Smith says this year the event was the biggest one yet, thanks to funding from Sport Taranaki's Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding.

"With the funding we were able to add obstacles to the course such as climbing walls, ramps and a ladder climb."

As well as funding through Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa, Philippa says they received support from local businesses as well.

"Hire 2 U, Brad Gibbons Builders, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Stratford ITM. Our caretakers also helped, and the neighbouring farmer let us use some of his land. They all helped us on the day and we're thankful for that support so we can run this event for primary school pupils and our students as well."

Eleven primary schools travelled to the high school to take part in the challenge, she says.

"We had pupils from Stratford Primary, St Joseph's School Stratford, Pembroke, Midhirst, Ngaere, Rawhitiroa, Kaponga, Toko, Makahu, Huiakama and Marco primary schools. As well as the pupils taking part in the fun challenge, they also build a connection with the high school that they may attend one day."

Eltham Primary School pupil Keisha Tuki, 12, took part in the challenge for the first time and says she had fun.

"My favourite part was going down the water slide with all of my friends."

The annual challenge is organised by Year 13 physical education students to help them complete achievement standards for their course with the help of physical education teacher Karla Ralph and Philippa.

Head girl Abbey Sextus, 17, was one of the students who helped plan, create and run the course.

"I've taken part in the course in previous years and running it is different to taking part. Both sides are pretty fun though."

She says as well as the pupils and students taking part in the course, the teachers do as well.

"It's a great event for everyone which is nice."

This year the students organised a 2km course, which was made possible by the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding and sponsors.

"Each year we want the course to be better and bigger than the previous year and having that support made that happen. We're so appreciative. We just want to continue building on from the success and make each year an event that is fun for pupils, students, and teachers."