The Taranaki Off Road Racing Club Women's Pink Ribbon Off Road Championship raised over $3000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation. Photo/ Supplied

On Saturday drivers geared up for Taranaki Off Road Racing Club's (TORC) Women's Pink Ribbon Off Road Championship.

Almost 20 drivers took part in the event and as well as racing for a trophy, they raced for a cause.

TORC treasurer Susan Fromings says the women-specific race has run for three years, but this year, the club decided to use the event as a way to make money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

"We were pleased to raise an amazing $3560 for the Breast Cancer Foundation. It's an important cause that we all need to get behind and support. Raising this amount of money wouldn't have been possible without the drivers, the support of the crowds and of course, the sponsors."

Susan says the race had a mix of experienced and rookie drivers.

"The rookie drivers who have never raced before in any form of the vehicle had bright pink flags on sticks attached above the vehicles. The other drivers had a light pink ribbon tied to the back of their vehicles. Spectators said the flags were good as they could see the vehicles coming up the hill toward the public viewing platform."

For the third year, the race was won by a rookie driver.

"Congratulations to winner Kacia Marshall coming in first place, Claire Trundle coming in second place and Andrea Spicer in third."