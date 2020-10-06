Top of the charts: New Plymouth band Laconic Zephyr claim number one spot

Laconic Zephyr's new single Wake Up has topped the New Zealand iTunes rock charts. Photo / Supplied

A Taranaki band's newly released single has topped the New Zealand iTunes rock charts, a spot which is becoming familiar territory for the band.

Laconic Zephyr's new single Wake Up is the band's sixth single to reach the coveted spot, but the achievement still feels as great as it did the first time, says lead vocalist Joss Bines.

"Cools You Down was the first song we had that reached that spot. We have the exact same excitement about this song. The feeling doesn't change, we've felt the same for all six singles which have reached the top spot. It's huge for us. It's an amazing feeling knowing you have followers and people willing to buy your songs and play them on the radio."

Wake Up was penned by Joss and features guest artists Bruce Aitken on drums, backing vocals by Kuvarji, and Dylan Bines on lead guitar.

Joss wrote Wake Up during the Covid-19 lockdown, and she says the experience gave her inspiration for the song.

"The song is about appreciating what we have, whether it be family, friends or the environment. Lockdown inspired it in a way as suddenly, we were missing the things we had taken advantage of being able to enjoy."

She says the song has an uplifting vibe and is something people can relate too.

"The song was properly finished in August. It was produced and mastered by Mphatic. They mixed it to make it shine."

Mphatic has been producing Laconic Zephyr's songs for the past two years.

She says although the song was finished, the work didn't stop for the band.

"We don't have a record company behind us so we have to promote ourselves. It's a lot of effort. We have to work hard to get it on radio and out to the world. Once Wake up was finished we had to make a promotional video and get it 'dressed-up' and ready to go."

The band are working on the music video for Wake Up and Joss says she is wanting to capture the messages of the song in the video.

"It will be about embracing what we have."

Hearing the song had reached number 1 was exciting, she says.

"We were ecstatic. I really didn't know what would happen. It's hard for musicians to be seen and heard. You have to work hard to get noticed and take the time to develop a following and get recognised, it makes things easier in the long run. We are so thankful for the fans who follow us."

Formed in 2013, the band started with three members.

"The original members were myself on vocals, Glenn Smith on drums and Mark Bines on guitar. Jase Base joined us as another guitarist and Kama Antrobus as vocals and percussion. Two years ago Joe Caldwell joined us playing keys. Jase and Joe left the band this year and two new members joined us. Mark came back after a break and Chris Hoeta joined the band on keyboard and guitar."

The band have been performing all around the region since 2014.

"The most important thing for us is that people enjoy our music. We are getting bigger now and we have a massive following on worldwide."

Joss says the band have had their own studio since 2019, something which makes creating music easier.

"It's great as you feel comfortable and can work on some great music in comfort. It makes a world of difference."

For now the band are working on recording more songs.

"We want to get our new songs recorded. It's our top priority."