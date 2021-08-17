Tokyo Olympics: Taranaki Black Sticks player looking forward to reconnecting with family

Taranaki Black Sticks players Holly Pearson and Hope Ralph had a number of people cheering them on each time they played in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo/ Supplied

Every time Taranaki Black Sticks player Hope Ralph stepped onto the hockey turf in the Tokyo Olympics, she had the support of friends and family.

Now, Hope has returned to New Zealand, and can't wait to reconnect with those friends and family who were supporting her back home.

"I'm thankful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far especially my family, friends and partner Kal. I wouldn't have been able to do it without them. I can't wait to see them again."

Hope says it has always been a dream of hers to play at the Olympics.

"It was an incredible opportunity and experience. I had such an amazing group of girls to play with. Competing at the Olympics is special and I was grateful I had the opportunity to go."

Hope says staying at the Olympic Village was a wonderful experience.

"It was cool to see all the buildings decorated with countries flags."

To prepare for the Olympics, Hope says the team did a lot of heat training.

"This included spas and saunas. The saunas were set to 50c and 50 per cent humidity and spas were 40-41C. The exercise heat sessions were set to 35C and 75 per cent humidity."

Hope's mother Karla is proud of Hope.

"Our family is so proud of Hope playing at the Olympics, the hours of driving around New Zealand for practices and games over the last seven years has been huge but worth it."

Karla talked to Hope after each game.

"We either Facetimed or messaged over Facebook. She said the heat is a big factor but before the team went over they did some training at AUT Millennium so they would feel climatised when they played."

Hope used to attend Karla's hockey games as a child.

"Her love of the sport was prominent even then. At two-years-old when she'd watch me play she'd have her own little stick and would always try to get on the turf."

Karla coached Hope since she started playing at four-years-old and also coached player Holly Pearson when the pair were students at Sacred Hearts Girl's College.

"I always taught the girls that it's important to give back in the sport, whether it be managing, coaching, or reffing. Hope and Holly always give their time when they're back in Taranaki, they attend the games, work with some of the kids, and they always respond to the emails they get sent by kids."

Karla says Hope and Holly are heavily supported.

"I'm just one of the cogs in the works. They've had support through sponsorship by CMK, and support from Taranaki and Central Districts coaches. Verity Sharland and Greg Nicol had a big influence on them, all the support has helped them achieve."

She says Hope and Holly always work hard.

"When they were kids they were at the turf every day. They've always had the passion, focus, and drive and it's paid off for them."