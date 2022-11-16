Intermediate lamb-calling placegetters. Photo / Supplied

Toko School pupils brought their calves and lambs to class recently for the school's annual Calf and Lamb day.

Principal Kim Waite says it was great to host the event at full capacity.

Some of the pupils with their calves. Photo / Supplied

"All of the wider school community were able to be involved and watch on the day, which was pretty exciting."

Toko School pupils from Years 6 - 8 upcycled scarecrow place-getters. Photo / Supplied

The Friends of Toko School Committee spent a lot of time organising this day for the pupils, she says.

"All our tamariki were involved on the day. Each pupil made items for the Hall of Creativity, which was on display in the school hall during Calf and Lamb Day. On the day we had three sections that children participate in for either their calf or lamb. These were leading, calling, and rearing for lambs, and leading, rearing, grooming and best connection for calves."

The Year 3 pupils who received prizes for their pinecone sculptures. Photo / Supplied

This year, we added champion lambs and calves for each section. The winners for this category were:

Champion Junior Lamb: Freya Wyllie.

Champion Intermediate lamb: Joe Werder.

Champion Senior Lamb: Holly Topless.

Champion Junior Calf: Liam Johnston.

Champion Intermediate Calf: Jenna Kowalewski.

Champion Senior Calf: Ella Roberts