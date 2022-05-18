The Toko School events team organised the service. Photo/ Supplied

Toko School pupils remembered the Anzacs with a special school service.

On the first Tuesday of the second school term, the school's Anzac assembly took place.

The students felt it was important to remember the soldiers with their own service, as well as the formal services recognising the soldiers on April 25.

The leaders from the events team organised the assembly.

They explained why we have Anzac Day, what happened and who was involved. A moment's silence was held, the Last Post was played and the Ode was read.