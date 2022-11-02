From left: Pascoe Wells, 16, Arlo Wells, 13, and Zac Stewart, 13, in the Huinga tunnel. Photo / Supplied

The Toko & Districts Lions Club are encouraging people to lap the map of New Zealand to raise awareness and funds for diabetes.

November is World Diabetes Month, and to support those with diabetes, Lions Club New Zealand has set down a challenge for people to walk the combined distance of New Zealand's coastline.

Toko & Districts Lions Club secretary Pam Macdonald says the club has organised a fundraiser event to help contribute to the nationwide fundraiser.

"With this fundraiser, Lions aims to promote a healthy lifestyle, but also raise funds and awareness about diabetes. Diabetes New Zealand has said the country has a serious and growing Type 2 diabetes problem. It is predicted that within the next 20 years, the number of people with Type 2 diabetes will increase by 70 - 90 per cent. We want to raise awareness of this and to promote ways people can be healthy."

The club has set up a course from Huinga Hall, Toko, through the Huinga tunnel along the clay road. She says the course has three distances to accommodate people's abilities and can be done at any pace.

"People can walk or run the course. There is a 3.5 kilometre course, a 7km course and an 8.2km course. There are plenty of banks where people can take a rest, and the courses have a lot of scenic views of the countryside. It's a beautiful walk, and we advise people to wear shoes."

Once people have completed their walk or run, there will be a free barbecue by the Toko & Districts Lions Club.

"There will be plenty of nice food so people can refuel their bodies."

The Lions continuously support communities, she says.

"We do this on both an individual and national basis. This fundraiser is another way we can support our communities."

The Details:

What: Toko Lions Lap the Map for Diabetes.

When: November 13, starting at 10am.

Where: Starts Huinga Hall, Toko.

Cost: Gold coin entry fee.