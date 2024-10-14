Advertisement
Toko and Districts Lions rally to remove 1.5 tonnes of roadside litter

Stratford Press
Patrick Dent , left, and David Kowalewski with the rubbish collected by the Toko and Districts Lions club on a recent roadside tidy event.

A recent clean-up event has left the participants stunned by the amount of rubbish they collected.

Members of Toko and Districts Lions and friends gave up their time to clear up roadside rubbish along Beaconsfield, Skinner, Cheal and Bird roads, an activity president Barry Whittington said resulted in one-and-a-half tonnes of rubbish being collected.

It’s an amount he and his fellow Lions found shocking.

“While the clean-up was very successful, it is so disappointing that only within two weeks of collecting all this unnecessary garbage, we are now witnessing people continuing to throw their pizza cartons, drink cans and bottles plus everything else imaginable out their car windows.”

He said the rubbish clean-up crew was made up of 40 people, ranging from toddlers to adults, and all were equally disgusted by the amount of rubbish they found.

“The apparent lack of pride that our own fellow citizens take in their otherwise beautiful countryside is deplorable.”

Many rural property owners mow the very long verges in front of their properties to keep things looking tidy, he said, an effort which is spoiled by the wonton littering from passing vehicles.

He and his fellow lions have a clear message for the community and those who travel along our roads, he said.

Please, just take your own rubbish home.”

Some of the smaller helpers at a recent roadside cleanup undertaken by members and friends of the Toko and District Lions club.
