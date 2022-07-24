The Toko and District Lions Club recently celebrated their annual officers changeover. Photo / Supplied

The Toko and District Lions Club recently celebrated its annual officers changeover dinner at the Toko Hall.

The evening kicked off with some gin tasting courtesy of Stuart Greenhill and Jo Stallard Greenhill, from the Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Jo also presented charismatic member Fred Cook with a sketched portrait of himself after he was heard commenting that his face didn't appear anywhere at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Fred was wonderfully surprised, and the members all agreed it was a true likeness.

After a delicious dinner, catered by Azure Cafe, the formal part of the evening celebrated the club's achievements from the year, farewelled the outgoing board and welcomed the incoming 2022-23 board.

Mark Masters was sworn in by our master of ceremonies, Basil Dodunski, as president, with Pam Macdonald as secretary, Graham Fergus as treasurer, and Ross Corlett leading the projects committee.

Sandra Heal and Gaylene Anderson will chair the youth and welfare committee, and Barry Whittington is to lead the social committee.

Murray Wells is the representative on the Te Wera Trust, with Alan Chesswas as first vice- president and Rex Hodgetts second vice-president.

Jo Corlett is the bulletin editor, Desiree Alexander is the tail twister and Nicky Macdonald-Wells completes the committee as the publicity officer.

Members and their partners had a wonderful evening.

If anyone should like to come and see what Toko and Districts Lions do and how they support the community, please contact Mark Masters on 027 4541729.