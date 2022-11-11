(From left): Zac Stewart from Makahu School, first place; Gabriella Te Pau Konui Franek from Toko School, second place; and Zoe Stewart from Makahu School, third place. Photo/ Supplied

Primary school pupils from eight schools put their public speaking skills to the test at the annual Toko and District Lions speech competition.

Toko and Districts Lions Club Speechmakers organiser Rex Hodgetts says each participant did a great job at presenting their speeches to an enthusiastic crowd.

The judges on the night were Sandra Heal and Vicki Deone, and the timekeeper was Fred Cook.

After their three-minute speeches, the participants were required to participate in a one-minute impromptu speech on their favourite pastimes.

Rex says the children did an amazing job and demonstrated great speaking skills.

"They showed structure and humour and soon had the crowd in laughter."

He says the standard of speeches appears to improve each year, and that it was a real pleasure to provide a platform for these young people to develop their speechmaking skills.

Zac Stewart from Makahu School placed first, followed closely by Gabriella Te Pau Konui Franek from Toko, with Zoe Stewart from Makahu placing third.

The pupils will now participate in the Taranaki Speechmakers competition later this month.