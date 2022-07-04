Ginny the cat and her new friend. Photo/ Supplied

When it comes to finding a forever friend, timid cats can be some of the best, says Taranaki Animal Protection Trust (TAPT) trustee Kathryn Duncan.

"We have some cats who are finding the loveliest of forever homes but we've found some people are a bit apprehensive about adopting a shy feline, despite how wonderful and loving they are."

With adoption events regulary taking place across the region Kathryn says a lot of cats and kittens found their forever families, but the more nervous cats are being overlooked.

"These cats need time to settle. Most of them have had a bad start to life so take a while to trust people. After gaining that trust as fosterers these cats are the loveliest pets but they need time and patience to adjust to their new family."

Kathryn says TAPT have cats and kittens available for adoption each week at A Second Chance Op Shop in New Plymouth.

"A Second Chance Op Shop heavily support us and we're so grateful."

She says the shy cats tend to be around the six to eight-month mark.

"That's what we've seemed to notice but we also find that the timidest cats are more affectionate in the long run and have the sweetest nature."

Kathryn says nervous cats need a quiet and peaceful home.

"If there are kids they need to be quiet-natured and ideally over eight years old. There can be other pets as long as it's nice and peaceful for their new friend to find comfort. We find having the cat in a crate for a couple of days with their litter tray and food works and then once they're ready, they can be let out to explore the rest of the house."

She says the families that have given the cats time, have had the most wonderful success stories.

"One of our cats Ginny was adopted by a lovely family. They gave her the time she needed and now she is the smoochiest feline with her family and her dog friend.

"People who are willing to give these cats a chance and are in the situation to adopt a shy cat will find their new friend will be lovely with a bit of time and patience. They won't stay timid with their owners forever, but they may be sceptical of new people, but most cats are."