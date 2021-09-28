Timeless tunes to feature in tribute show as Hotel California The Eagles Experience hits the stage

The cast includes musicians from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. Photo / Supplied

The timeless tunes of Eagles are set for a revival on stages across New Zealand when tribute concert Hotel California The Eagles Experience tours over the next two months.

The show, which was on hiatus for the past few years, has been recently recast, redesigned and reinvigorated to return to stages again in 2021, just as 'retro' music is making a resurgence worldwide.

"We've all been saturated by digital music and media during the pandemic, and there is definitely a thirst for the realness and familiarity of older classic music now," says producer Johnny Van Grinsven.

The impressive new international cast, which includes multi-talented young musicians from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, was carefully selected by Van Grinsven who says he had a clear aim from the start.

"To do proper justice to that incredible musicianship and the perfect harmonies that made The Eagles so iconic."

Focusing on the music of Eagles' 1976 album Hotel California, plus their other biggest hits from the 70s and 80s, fans will be treated to live performances of Desperado, Take It Easy, Tequila Sunrise, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, Heartache Tonight, New Kid in Town, Witchy Woman, Lyin' Eyes, Take It to the Limit and more.

The tour will stop at 24 theatres across the country, starting in Wairarapa on October 10. Tickets are available now from the venue box offices, or more information can be found at facebook.com/eaglesexperience

The Details:

What: Hotel California The Eagles Experience

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

When: Thursday, October 14, 8pm

Win:

The organisers have given the Stratford Press a double pass to the New Plymouth show for one lucky reader and a friend. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with your name and contact phone number, and the words The Eagles in the subject line. Competition closes noon, Wednesday, October 6 and the winner will be contacted that afternoon. If you prefer to enter by phone, simply call 06 969 4024 and leave your details with us.