Emergence Awards 2020 winner Jack Perkins with his work Echo. Photo/ Supplied

A young Taranaki artist wants his peers to take advantage of the creative opportunities available to them.

Jack Perkins, 21, whose painting titled Echo took out the Supreme Award in the 2020 Emergence Awards hosted by the Percy Thomson Gallery, wants to see more young artists take advantage of the chance to exhibit their work.

"It's such a good way to encourage people and keep someone's passion for art going and even give them recognition for the work and skill they've put into producing their art."

Jack says it was a big step forward for him.

"Being able to be confident in myself and the fact that there are people out there who are going to appreciate what you create."

The 21-year-old, now studying Biomedical Science at Victoria University, hopes to continue his hobby of art and says it's something that he always keeps coming back to.

Entries for this year's Emergence Awards are open until late July, and artists between the age of 13 and 26 are invited to enter, with a major prize of $2000, category prizes for photography, 2D art, 3D art and Māori art, and the opportunity to sell their work.

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell with Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford. Photo/ Supplied

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell says it's important to give young artists the platform to present their work.

"Emergence is all about providing a rare experience for our young people to show their abilities. It allows young artists to see their work in a public gallery, and grow their creative confidence."

The Taranaki-based competition, held for the third time, is supported by the Taranaki Foundation through the Taranaki Hauora Fund which was established in 2018 in memory of Leon Squire, son of Kelvin and Carolyn Squire.

Creativity is at the heart of the fund, with the flexibility to support the hauora (wellbeing) of rangatahi (young people).

Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford says the exhibition provides a great platform for budding young artists to show their work.

"We have a huge pool of creative talent in Taranaki and it is great to support the awards which provide an opportunity to showcase these young emerging artists."

An exhibition of the finalists' work will be exhibited at the Percy Thomson Gallery from July 29 to August 21.

Entries are open until July 8. For more information on categories and full entry criteria, visit percythomsongallery.org.nz.