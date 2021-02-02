Time for a sitdown: Inglewood duo delighted with result of fundraising drive

Jenny Bunn (front right) and Julie Gillespie (front, left) were joined by representatives from TDHB as well as Todd energy, the Boniface family and Baker Tilly Staples Rodway

Two community champions were able to admire the fruits of their labour last week when six special chairs were unveiled at Taranaki Base Hospital.

Inglewood women Julie Gillespie and Jenny Bunn fundraised to buy six specialist chairs for the hospital's oncology department.

The chairs are designed for chemotherapy treatments and make it easier for nurses to position patients as well as keeping people as comfortable as possible during the process.

It was a cause close to Jenny and Julie's hearts, as both women have been walking their own cancer journey over the past few years.

"We knew how helpful having chairs like this would be, and wanted to do something tangible to give back to the department that has helped us, while also helping the many others who are going through their own cancer journey," says Julie.

"Over the past 15 years, 32,000 bottoms have sat on the previous chairs. It's very busy in the chemo ward. The new chairs are the most up-to-date technology," Jenny says.

Jenny says they began their fundraising campaign in September 2019, and were quickly "blown away" by the support that flooded in for the project.

"We always say 'everyone knows someone who has experienced cancer' and that is so true," says Jenny.

"It felt like every time we spoke to someone about the project, they would share with us a story about their own journey, or mention someone in their family who had gone through it."

That support meant fundraising efforts quickly gained traction, and they were able to order the new chairs.

When foundation trustee and clinical procurement co-ordinator Deb Riley ordered the chairs, she mentioned how the funds had been raised, and the supplier upgraded the fabric for free. This was a "fantastic surprise" says Deb.

Imported from Germany, the chairs took as long to arrive as it had taken the women to reach their fundraising goal, says Julie.

"It took us under six months to raise enough for the six chairs, and another six months for the chairs to arrive."

Bry Kopu-Scott, general manager of the Taranaki Health Foundation, says the project has been an "absolute pleasure" to work on.

"Once again it's amazing to have such generous businesses and individuals in our community, all working hard and willing to support our community when it's needed. We're very grateful for the donations that are going to provide a little extra comfort and respite to patients. If you are one of those lovely donors who gave anonymously – thank you."

Of the six chairs purchased, Julie says two were funded by a donation from Todd Energy, one was funded by a donation from Baker Tilly Staples Rodway and another by a private donation from the Boniface family. The remaining two were funded by the Taranaki community through Julie and Jenny's Givealittle page, various fundraisers and other donations.

"Jenny and I really appreciate everyone's efforts in helping us make our dream of these chairs become a reality. It was really quite special to see them in place last week, ready to be used."

Thanks to the generosity of all who supported the Chairs for Chemo campaign, Julie says enough money was left over for another gift to the oncology ward: "A fresh coat of paint is going on the walls as well, so the room really is going to be as comfy and welcoming as possible".