Dancers and musicians will share the stage in Subtle Dances in June this year in Winter Fest, part of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust's four-festival series.

Winter isn’t too far away and neither is this year’s Winter Fest - a 10 day festival of theatre, dance, music and more brought to the region by the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust.

While the full programme will be released on April 4, two shows have been announced this week and tickets to them released for sale.

Festival director Megan Brown says Winter Fest is set to be an “exhilarating celebration of the arts”.

“Winter Fest promises to be a celebration of creativity and talent, showcasing the best of our homegrown arts community. Expect a winter wonderland of ideas, words and stories told through an unforgettable collection of comedy, music, theatre and a literary programme.”

Storytelling is at the centre of this year’s programme, she says, with shows using a wide range of storytelling techniques to entertain, enthral and entrance audiences.

Some of New Zealand's top musicians will bring the music of Amy Winehouse to life in Back to Black, one of the shows featured in this year's Winter Fest in Taranaki.

Back to Black will take audiences on an 80-minute rollercoaster of a ride through the music of Amy Winehouse. The show features some of New Zealand’s top musicians including Vanessa Stacey, Lisa Tomlins, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Hayles who will take the audience through Amy’s songbook, journeying through her Grammy-award winning albums, Frank and Back to Black.

The night will bring the magic of jazz, the punch of pop and take the audience on a wild adventure worthy of the name Winehouse.

Subtle Dances will showcase the beauty and grace of ballet against the backdrop of live music from NZTrio.

Contemporary ballet Subtle Dances is the result of a collaboration between some of New Zealand’s most creative choreographers, talented dancers and top composers. The movement and dance is set against the live music of NZTrio with dancers moving across the stage and around the musicians as they perform.

Past reviewers have described the 70-minute performance as being magnetic, mesmerising and “dance at its finest”.

Megan says Winter Fest promises 10 days of “pure magic” in June this year, giving theatre, music and art lovers the chance to take a break from the chill of winter, and to warm themselves in the “joy, excitement and wonder” of the festival.

The Details

What: Taranaki Arts Festival presents Winter Fest

When: June 6-16

Details: Tickets for Back to Black and Subtle Dances available now. Full programme line-up announced on April 4. See https://www.winterfest.co.nz details and tickets.



