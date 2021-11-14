Thumbs up for saliva testing option

A long line formed on Friday in Stratford as residents took the opportunity to have their saliva tested for traces of Covid-19.

Shantenelle and Brenton Vesty were among the many queuing on the day, saying getting tested made sense given the news Covid-19 was in the Stratford community.

The less-invasive method of saliva testing, as opposed to the nasal swab option, appealed, said Shantenelle, and meant they were comfy taking their three children along to be tested too.

Testing gave the family "peace of mind", said Brenton.

All three children, Blake 9, Kisharna, 7, and Maddelynn, 4, were tested, but it was harder than it seemed, said Blake.

"It's hard to get enough spit, I didn't think it was going to be hard but it was."