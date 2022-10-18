Len Lye Centre Cinema at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery will host three international film festivals over the next month. Photo / Pip Guthrie

Len Lye Centre Cinema at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery will host three international film festivals over the next month. Photo / Pip Guthrie

Films from around the globe will grace the big screen at New Plymouth District Council's Govett-Brewster Art Gallery as it hosts three international film festivals.

The Gallery's Len Lye Centre Cinema is the exclusive New Plymouth host for the Show Me Shorts Film Festival, the Latin American and Spanish Film Festival, and the Japanese Film Festival.

The festivals cement a long-standing relationship between the gallery and a number of embassies and cultural offices and international film festivals.

Already this year it has presented the Italian Film Festival, French Film Festival, and New Zealand Film Festival to strong audiences.

Gallery cinema programmer Alastair Ross says it's an honour to host these films and the organisers of these festivals at the Govett-Brewster.

"Also to know that New Plymouth is making its mark in the cultural sector, alongside the main centres. Audiences get a chance to see some of the best of world cinema and storytelling on the big screen, without leaving home, and to discover and connect with different cultures, languages, customs and traditions through the medium of film."

The Details:

What: Latin American and Spanish Film Festival - now until October 29; Show Me Shorts Film Festival - Thursday, October 27; The Japanese Film Festival - Saturday, November 5 - 6.

For more information, visit govettbrewster.com.