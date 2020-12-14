Thousands still needed for Neo Natal Unit incubator Christmas appeal

Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Bry Kopu-Scott may be calling you as the Foundation ramps up its Christmas giving appeal this week. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Health Foundation may just be ringing you this week as it ramps up its Christmas appeal for a new specialist incubator for the Neo Natal Unit (NNU) at Taranaki Base Hospital.

Generous Taranaki people have so far given $20,000 of the $56,000 required for a new Babyleo Incuwarmer incubator.

"The Neo Natal Unit urgently needs a new intensive care incubator as they only have one and its end of life is nearing sooner than expected," Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Bry Kopu-Scott says.

The foundation has sent out letters to potential sponsors and donors and this week began a phone appeal to raise the remaining funds before Christmas.

"We hit the $20,000 mark after St Paul de Vincent Hāwera held a special meeting to donate $5000 to the appeal. We are so thankful for their donation and to all those who have given to this vital cause so far," Bry says.

The aim is to raise the money before Christmas to allow for the new incubator to be ready for use early in the new year.

"Taranaki's tiniest patients – acutely sick newborn babies – will be the benefactors of this special Christmas present. This is a chance for Taranaki people, either through business sponsorship or personal donation, to give a Christmas gift with real purpose, one that will positively impact on the region's tiniest patients and give them a really good head start in life," she says.

There are several ways to make a special contribution to the kids' health fund this Christmas:

Internet banking to Taranaki Health Foundation, 15 3942 0837510 02, Reference: YOUR NAME

Post a cheque to 'Taranaki Health Foundation', along with your contact details to Taranaki Health Foundation, PO Box 8029, New Plymouth 4340.

Business sponsors can be invoiced by contacting the Taranaki Health Foundation office on 06 753 8688.

■ All donations will be receipted on request. Please contact the foundation office on the number above.