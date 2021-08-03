The Village Gallery: Wearable items, rugs, blankets and more on show

The Village Gallery committee chairperson Lorna Davies and Maree Liddington setting up one of the pieces in the Creations in Fibre exhibition.

Blankets, fibre art, rugs, and wearable items made by The Central and South Taranaki creative fibre groups are on display in Eltham's The Village Gallery.

Central Taranaki Creative Fibre Group member Maree Liddington says there are around 50 pieces in the Creations in Fibre exhibition.

"There is a range of items including wall hangings and other items members have work which has been hand-spun, woven, knitted, felted and crocheted."

Gail Thompson (left), Maree Liddington, Claire Francis and Pauline Richmond were four of the nine who created a piece for the Masterpieces challenge.

She says there will be something for everyone in the exhibition.

"There are some really great items on display."

Maree says the exhibition is funded by a grant from New Zealand Creative Fibre.

"New Zealand Creative Fibre were unable to run their national event last year. Creative Fibre groups across the country could put in an application to run their own events. We were successful with our funding."

One of the items in the exhibition is called Masterpieces.

"We had a group challenge where I cut up an old calendar picture into nine pieces. Each member had to select a piece at random and then blow it up to the size of a piece of paper. They then had to create the image. No one knew what the other did. We put it together and we all agreed it worked very well."

As part of the exhibition, the two groups are holding a demonstration day at the Village Gallery on August 14.

"The members will be there to talk about our groups, and to show people the different creating styles. It's about sharing our skills."

The exhibition runs until August 27.