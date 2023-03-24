The sound of science: Science Roadshow parks up at Inglewood High School

Jamie Clark,14, (left) and Kali Rangihaeata (15) using the injector moulder. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Inglewood High School students were treated to a world of science when the Science Roadshow parked up at their school.

With the chance to make plastic moulds, see ping-pong balls being fired into the air by pistons and witness a giant kaleidoscope reflecting their own faces, the Year 10 students were treated to a morning of science on Thursday.

The Science Roadshow first started after the 1987 Science Extravaganza. Then-Minister for Research, Science and Technology, Bob Tizard, suggested that the show tour the South Island to visit schools unable to see the extravaganza.

Alex Young, 14, made a plastic mould. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The first Science Roadshow toured the South Island in 1998. Now, the show visits around 47,000 students from over 500 schools annually. It’s aimed at an age range covering intermediate-aged students up to and including Year 10 students.

It features over 60 hands-on exhibits grouped in the six categories of light movement, observation and interference, pressure, helping the senses and rocks and minerals.

The students were presented with a show based on sound, and then had the chance to roam their school hall and check out the exhibits.

Holly Fester, 13, was a volunteer during the show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Student Holly Fester, 13, had the chance to display resonance and was invited on to the stage to use the drums to show how sound carries across a room.

“I had so much fun being part of their show. It was cool to learn hands-on how resonance works. Hands-on experience is a great way to learn.”

A popular exhibit was the injection moulder, where students used a device to make a plastic mould. Kali Rangihaeata, 15, and Jamie Clark, 14, worked together to make a plastic mould.

Kali says the roadshow is the perfect balance of informative and fun.

“You learn a lot, but it doesn’t feel like learning because you’re having fun the whole time.”

The bowling ball piston was also popular with the students. It uses air pressure to force a ping-pong ball to shoot towards the roof.

Hannah Cairns, 14, using the bowling ball piston. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Hannah Cairns, 14, liked launching the ball into the air.

“It’s pretty interesting to learn how it works and then to be able to see it for yourself.”

Chris Chambers, 14, found the kaleidoscope fascinating.

Chris Chambers, 14, checking out the cycle gear change exhibit. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“It was pretty cool to see your face reflected 100 times over.”

Esther Cullen, the Science Roadshow manager, says it was great to stop in Inglewood and give them an introduction to science.

Science Roadshow presenter Ricardo Garelja explaining how sound works using a balloon. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“All of the students looked pretty happy, and that’s what it’s all about. We provide these opportunities for the students to have a hands-on learning approach to science. We aim to inspire the young people of Aotearoa with the wonders and relevance of science, enabling them to engage with their world so they will be science-savvy citizens and innovators in the future.”