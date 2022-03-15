Uni is looking for her forever home. Photo / Supplied

Uni the kitten is looking for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 10-week-old kitten has been cared for in a multi cat/dog foster home, and is looking for a family with another cat or dog friend she can play with.

"Gentle belly rubs are her favourite type of pats, she loves cuddles, and her purr-ometer registers high."

Uni has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Uni or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.