Tango is ready to find his forever home.

Tango the kitten is ready to find a home of his own.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Tango has an interesting story.

“Much to the surprise of shoppers, he was discovered under a vehicle in a public carpark with no residential houses nearby. He was coaxed out with some chicken. He was a dirty and underweight kitten. It’s a mystery how he got there and despite advertising, no one came forward to claim him.”

Tango is about 11-12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

Andrews says a home without young children is preferred as Tango isn’t comfortable with loud noises.

To find out more about Tango or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.



