Sumo the kitten is searching for his forever home. Photo/ Supplied

He might have a staunch name based on his impressive wrestling moves with his brothers, but Sumo the kitten is an absolute sweetheart.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says he's gentle, very affectionate, and loves attention. He is medium-haired, loves to be brushed and is a lap cat.

"A home with another cat to play with would be ideal but he's not so fussed about the noises young children make."

Sumo has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Sumo or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.