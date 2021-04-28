The Scratching Post Pet of the Week: Sulley looking for his forever home

Sulley is looking for his forever home.

Whether you're house cleaning, retrieving something from a cupboard, or swatting the flies away, Sulley can help with that.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Sulley is a social chap, likes to be in among everything that's going on, and enjoys being included.

"He has been in a cat and dog foster home so is well adjusted to sharing space with other furry and hairy friends, as long as he gets his cuddle time and lap naps in."

Sulley is about 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Hi adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Sulley or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm