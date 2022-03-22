Sugar the silver tabby sweetheart is searching for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Sugar is about lounging on laps and enjoying being the centre of attention, but wouldn't mind another cat in her new home to play with.

She is 3-and-a-half months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Sugar or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.