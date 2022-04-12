Sonic is searching for the purrfect forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Sonic the purr machine is searching for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says one pat is all it takes to hear the rumble of what is Sonic's purr motor.

"It's a wonderfully comforting sound to any cat lover. Sonic's a confident boy, loves attention, and has been in a foster home with cats and dogs."

He is 12 weeks, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee $130.

To find out more about Sonic or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.