Mozart is looking for his forever home. Photo / Supplied

Mozart the kitten is searching for the purrfect furever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Mozart and his siblings came to the trust when they were about four weeks old after being found in an old tyre on a rural property.

"His three sisters have all found new homes and now it's his turn to find that special someone."

She says Mozart has a soft gentle nature, loves lap naps and would be the ideal candidate for someone wanting a loyal companion.

He is 4 months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Mozart or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.