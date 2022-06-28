Moxie is sociable and ready to meet her forever family. Photo/ Supplied

Moxie the kitten is searching for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Moxie and her siblings were discovered in a hay barn when they were about two weeks old.

"They made it known to anyone that listened, how hungry they were. Like her siblings, she has been hand-raised so is social with people. She's a very confident and outgoing kitten and has been cared for in a multi-pet foster home so interacts well with other pets."

She is 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Moxie or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.