Mota is described as "very affectionate, a bit goofy and hilariously entertaining". Photo/ Supplied

Companion cat Mota is looking for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says personality plus is the best way to describe him.

"He's the perfect companion cat. He loves interacting with people and equally loves cuddles.

He's very affectionate, a bit goofy and hilariously entertaining but above all would make the perfect 'buddy' to someone who wants company."

When he first came to The Scratching Post he had a bad ulcer on his eye, but that has healed and his sight is not affected.

He is 14 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained.

To find out more about Mota or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.