Moana the kitten is looking for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of the Scratching Post, says Moana and her three siblings were found when they were only a couple of weeks old.

"They needed round-the-clock bottle feeding by their foster carers until old enough to eat solid food on their own. Being hand raised has made her a very confident and people-orientated kitten."

Moana has been cared for in a cat/dog foster home and would like another pet to play with.

She is 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Moana or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.