Skip (right) is ready for his forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Skip is ready for new adventures with his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says he's had a great time at his foster home, where he's been well socialised with cats and dogs.

He's a busy chap, always on the go exploring new things, and is looking for a home with other pets to play with.

He is 11 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee $130.

If you're interested in adopting Skip or any of the other kittens looking for new homes contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.

