Liquorice is searching for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Liquorice the sweet and loving kitten is searching for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Liquorice may be small but she has an abundance of love to share.

"Her new owners have to love cat cuddles, face smooches and head butts because this girl is very affectionate. Another pet to play with in her new home would be ideal."



She is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Liquorice or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.