Kaz the kitten is looking for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Kaz the kitten is looking for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Kaz the kitten is looking for someone that needs companionship.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says she's very forward in her willingness to give out face smooches and occupy laps as she sees fit.

"Her new owner needs to like and have time for lots of cat interaction. She's a confident girl, isn't really fazed by much, so long as she's amongst people."



Kaz is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

If you're interested in adopting Kaz or any of the other kittens looking for new homes contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.