The Scratching Post Pet of the Week: Hale looking for her forever home

Hale the kitten is looking for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says when Hale looks at you, it's hard to resist her magnificently highlighted expressive eyes.

"A picture of absolute outward beauty and grace, this once stray is looking for a family who will treat her like the queen she thinks she is."

Hale is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Hale or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.