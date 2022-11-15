Caesar the kitten loves to have fun, and is ready to bring love and laughter into his forever home. Photo / Supplied

Caesar the fun-loving kitten is searching for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Caesar is all about having fun and is ready to bring joy and laughter into his forever family's home.

"He is 10 weeks old, full of energy and ready to inject love and laughter into his forever home."

He has been health checked by a vet, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Caesar or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.