The Scratching Post pet of the week: Frankie the kitten ready to meet forever friends

Frankie the kitten is ready to play with his forever family.

Frankie the kitten is ready to meet his forever friends.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the kitten is playful.

“He is so much fun. He’s always up for a game of catch with his toy mice and has some very impressive acrobatic moves that go with it.”

She says Frankie is confident around cat-friendly dogs, having shared space in his foster home.

“He is three months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained.”

Frankie’s adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Frankie or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.

