Echo the kitten is searching for her forever family. Photo/ Supplied

Echo the kitten is searching for her forever family. Photo/ Supplied

Echo the kitten is ready for a new adventure with her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Echo came in as a scared little stray but has since found her personality.

“She’s had a blast at her foster home, where she’s been well-socialised with cats and dogs. She’s a busy girl, always exploring new things, and chasing anything that moves.”

Karma says ideally Echo would suit a home with other pets, but it is not necessary if someone is home a lot to keep her company.

She is 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Echo or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.