Dash the kitten is ready to find his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post says Dash is used to other pets, being raised in a foster home with dogs.

“He’s a confident mischievous boy, destined to inject much fun and laughter into his new home.”

He has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Dash or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.